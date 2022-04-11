Pia Wurtzbach is currently enjoying the cold weather in Switzerland with her boyfriend, Jeremy Jauncey.

The former Miss Universe has been sharing photos from her trip on Instagram, saying it's been a while since she "last saw this much snow."

"Honestly I wasn't ready for this weather and it looks like I'm gonna have to borrow these coats from the hotel to stay warm," she said in one of her posts.

In another, she wrote: "Having too much fun with this snow."

Wurtzbach and Jauncey have so far visited Lucerne and Geneva, where they attended an event for a luxury watch brand.

The couple also enjoyed the stunning view of the lake and the Alps at a spa resort.

Before Switzerland, Wurtzbach and Jauncey first spent some time together in Dubai.

The two are known for their love for travel. Before the pandemic, Wurtzbach has been exploring different parts of the world for her show, "Pia's Postcards," while Jauncey is the founder and CEO of the creative agency Beautiful Destinations.

Wurtzbach and Jauncey are also both environmental advocates as ambassadors of the World Wildlife Fund.