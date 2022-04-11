MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

CHEF TATUNG SHOWCASES EUROPEAN BEEF

Handout

Chef Myke Tatung Sarthou recently showcased the versatility of grass-fed beef from Europe in an online masterclass.

The event was organized by Bord Bia, the Irish Government Food Board, with co-funding from the European Union.

For the masterclass, Tatung took consideration of the Filipinos' love for their meats and developed two recipes using European beef from Ireland: Herb-Crusted Beef Striploin Steak and Beef Short Ribs Piyanggang.

European beef from Ireland is currently available at several high-end restaurants and hotels in Metro Manila, as well as in premium stores and supermarkets such as Landers.

EASYBRAND TAPS CHEF BOY LOGRO AS BRAND AMBASSADOR

Handout

EasyBrand, which is known for its ready-to-use sauces, flavored syrups, powdered bases, concentrates, and dips, has tapped Chef Boy Logro as its newest brand ambassador.

Among its offerings are Cheesecake Powder, Red Velvet Frappe Powder, Cream Base Frappe, Milk Essence Powder, Dark Chocolate Powder, Wintermelon Flavored Syrup, Brown Sugar Syrup, Hokkaido Syrup, Okinawa Syrup, Rock Salt and Cheese Foam Powder, and 5-Minute Tapioca Pearls.

Other products include Teriyaki Sauce, Soy Garlic Sauce, Barbecue Sauce, and Garlic Parmesan Cheese Powder, Salted Egg Powder, and Cheese Sauce Powder Mix.

For more details, visit EasyBrand's website and Facebook page.

FAMILYMART BRINGS BACK REVEL BAR, SMORES

Handout

FamilyMart Philippines has brought back two of its most loved pastries -- revel bar and s'mores -- at its stores nationwide, responding to the clamor of long-time customers.

The revel bar is composed of an oatmeal crust that intertwines with chocolate, and topped with streusel. The s'mores, on the other hand, come in a bar with a brownie base, and topped with marshmallow.

Both pastries can be purchased in FamilyMart stores starting at P49 each, and will soon be available for delivery via GrabFood.

Aside from the revel bar and s'mores, FamilyMart also recently introduced new items such as the Ichigo Matcha Latte, a combination of two of its flavored drinks; as well as its own version of the twister fries, which will be made available year-round.

GATEWAY GALLERY'S FOOD PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP

Photo courtesy of Louie Aguinaldo

Araneta City's Gateway Gallery will conduct its first onsite art workshop for 2022 with the Delish Food Photography Workshop on April 30, 2 to 5 p.m.

Veteran photographer Louie Aguinaldo will teach the principles, techniques, tools, and tips on how to capture enticing photos of food. The workshop will train participants on producing Instagram-worthy and ad-worthy food photos even with the use of a smartphone camera, whether for personal use or business purposes.

Aguinaldo started photographing models in 1991. In 1995, he expanded photography work for advertising, fashion, food, beverages, and events. He contributed photographic works to over 30 local and international magazines such as Marie Claire and Town and Country Magazine. Skilled at photographing jewelry and luxury items, Aguinaldo regularly does food photography for hotels and restaurants.

The workshop fee is P1,500 and includes handouts and a certificate. Attendees need to bring a smartphone (with camera) or a DLSR camera.

To register, call Gateway Gallery at (02) 8588-4000 local 8300 or email at gatewaygallery@aranetagroup.com. More details are available on the gallery's social media pages.

JOLLIBEE'S SUMMER FLOATS

Handout

Jollibee is introducing three drinks as part of its Summer Floats lineup.

These include the Choco Float, a chocolate drink topped with vanilla soft-serve; Coke Float, or Coke topped with vanilla soft-serve and chocolate fudge; and Royal Float, or Royal topped with vanilla soft-serve.

The Choco Float retails for P49, while the soda floats are priced at P40. All are now available in Jollibee stores nationwide.

KOOMI'S NEW YOGURT FLAVORS FOR SUMMER

Handout

Yogurt brand Koomi is welcoming the summer season with five new drinks: Berry Kiwissable, Tropic Like It's Hot, Lemon Bee The One, It Takes Passion to Mango, and Kitkat You Outta My Head.

Berry Kiwissable is made to balance out the strawberry's sweetness with the tartness of kiwi, while Lemon Bee The One features the classic lemon plus honey combo.

Tropic Like It's Hot is made with dragon fruit, apple, and orange, while KitKat You Outta My Head is an indulgent blend for chocolate lovers.

Meanwhile, It Takes Passion To Mango has passion fruit bits and ripe mangoes for a sweet and citrusy blend.

Koomi also has add-ons for its drinks such as the signature sticky purple rice, as well as jelly, fruits, nuts, and oats, and many more. The sweetness level for each drink can also be customized.

More details are available on Koomi's website and social media pages.

LAS FLORES OPENS IN ALABANG

Handout

Las Flores has opened a new branch at Heritage Building, upper ground floor of Expansion Wing Festival Mall in Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

The Spanish restaurant is known for its wide selection of pintxos and bite-size tapas such as Steak Tartar Tacos, Foie Explosion, and Tuna TNT; cocktails like Las Flores Mule and Missionary's Downfall; and paellas such as Paella Negra, Setas, and Mariscos.

The Las Flores Alabang branch also offers dine-in exclusives, including selections that are ideal for groups: Tapas Por Favor (comprised of Chipirones, Patatas Bravas, Wagyu Bombs, and Jamon Croquetas); Make it a Fiesta (Patatas Bravas, Wagyu Bombs, Paella Verduras, and a pitcher of Red Sangria); and Para dos Combos (Paella Negra, Chorizo Croquetas, and Gambas al Ajillo).

More details are available at the Bistronomia website and Las Flores' social media pages.

MAMA SITA'S MGA KUWENTONG PAGKAIN MARKS 10TH YEAR

Mama Sita Foundation's Mga Kuwentong Pagkain recently held a mango picking event and picnic in a mango farm in Mexico, Pampanga in celebration of its 10th year.

Invited guests were greeted by snacks of grilled corn, saba, and buko set underneath a giant mango tree as a way to relive and experience Teresita "Mama Sita" Reyes' connection and passion for food.

Kapitan Elmer David, the owner of the farm, taught participants how the trees are planted, maintained, and harvested. Afterwards, they went off to pick the mangoes off the trees, using a combination of their hands and a sungkit, a tool that is attached to a long pole in order to reach the higher-up mangoes.

The guests then proceeded to 25 Seeds by Cafe Fleur for lunch, curated by chef Sau Del Rosario. The meals are inspired by the simplicity of the picnic: barbecued dishes, seafood sinigang, sisig paella, seafood kare-kare, among many other local dishes.

While dining they were able to talk with Peach Reyes and Alvin Lim, the grandchildren of Mama Sita, on their experiences during their picnics, as well as how these experiences have related to their passion and love for food.

MCDONALD'S LAUNCHES 'SONIC 2' HAPPY MEAL TOYS

Handout

McDonald's has released Happy Meal toys featuring characters from "Sonic the Hedgehog 2."

In the new collection, the fast food chain gives customers 10 toys to collect, including characters Sonic the Hedgehog, Tails, Knuckles, and a surprise toy.

A #SonicRingRun AR filter is also available on McDonald's Philippines' Instagram and Facebook pages, enabling users to race with their favorite Sonic characters.

The new Happy Meal toys are available in McDonald's branches for dine-in, drive-thru, takeout, and delivery.

NIPS RELEASES STRAWBERRY FLAVOR

Handout

Jack 'n Jill Nips has released a new flavor called Strawberry Delight, which is made with ruby cocoa balanced with a strawberry flavor.

It is available in 40-gram pouches in supermarkets and local stores, with more details on the Jack 'n Jill Nips Facebook page.

Nips is a product of Universal Robina Corp., makers of snacks and drinks such as C2, Great Taste, Jack 'n Jill Piattos, Cream-O, and Maxx.

TELUS'S 'A TASTE OF DIVERSITY' COOKBOOK

Handout

Telus International has released its first-ever "A Taste of Diversity cookbook," which features recipes from 60 team members from India, Philippines, and China.

This after the company held a recipe competition for team members across its delivery centers. The winners were chosen by seasoned culinary experts such as Royal Indian Curry House chef Surat Rana, Chinese chef Sheng Tian, and Filipino chef RJ Ungco.

The new cookbook features recipes across five categories: soups, salads, appetizers, main course, and desserts.

Telus International Philippines is offering a free download of the cookbook on its LinkedIn page.

TIC TAC'S EL NIDO GIVEAWAY

Mints brand Tic Tac is giving away all-inclusive trips to El Nido, Palawan as part of its campaign called "Good MoMints with Tic Tac Gentle Vibes."

Four winners will get a three-day, two-night stay, with each worth P85,000. Other prizes include eight Apple iPhone 13 units and 320 Shopee vouchers worth P1,000.

A Tic Tac Orange or Mint Flavored GV pack is required to join, with more details on the brand's website and social media pages.