Angeline Quinto (left) and the planned look for the nursery in her townhouse. @loveangelinequinto on Instagram, screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Angeline Quinto has tapped an interior designer to help in the renovation of her townhouse, which will serve as her home as a first-time mom.

In her latest vlog, the singer said she wanted to move to a space that is smaller and simpler than her previous home.

"'Yung design na gagawin natin ngayon simple lang siya maganda, and at the same time magiging safe din doon sa baby," she said.

"Hindi naman ito kasing laki ng bahay tulad sa Don Jose, kung saan ako tumira before. Ang gusto ko lang maging maaliwalas tingnan at siyempre, magkakaroon na ako ng sarili kong family. Para sa baby talaga ang priority namin sa bahay na ito," she added.

Quinto said it was her interior designer who mostly decided on how the space would look like, as long as it had her favorite elements: the star and the color green.

True enough, these were seen in the designs for the different parts of the home, as shown in her vlog.

The singer said they have retained some of the furniture such as the sofa and the bed to cut on costs.

"Kahit maliit lang 'yung bahay, at least maganda at maayos," Quinto said. "Kasi siyempre 'pag bumalik na ulit 'yung mga trabaho after kong manganak, kapag nabugbog na naman ako sa work, siyempre iba pa rin 'yung [may] uuwian kang bahay na alam mong komportable ka."

Screengrab from YouTube

Screengrab from YouTube

Other factors that were considered in renovating Quinto's townhouse were her collection of religious images which will be displayed on the second floor hallway.

The singer also has rooms that are related to her work as a performer such as a recording studio and a dressing area, with the latter just across the master bedroom.

Screengrab from YouTube

Screengrab from YouTube

Screengrab from YouTube

Screengrab from YouTube

Quinto hopes that the renovation will be done soon so they could move in right after she gives birth.

"Ngayon nagse-stay ako sa condo at sana bago ako manganak ay matapos lahat para dito na kami diretso ng baby," she said.