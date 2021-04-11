WATCH: Catriona Gray reflects on competing in Miss Universe

Catriona Gray looked back on competing on the Miss Universe stage back in 2018.

In a 10-minute video posted on the official Facebook page of Miss Universe on Sunday, Gray talked about how nervous she was during the announcement of the top 20 candidates.

"Luckily for me, I was announced second, so I feel like if I were to be called in the fifth slot, I would have been like, crapping myself, from nerves," she said at the start of the video.

She also said the same thing when she watched the part when she was announced as part of the top 10.

Gray also recalled how her mind went blank when she was announced the winner.

Aside from Gray, the Philippines has so far produced three other Miss Universe winners: Gloria Diaz in 1969, Margie Moran in 1973, and Pia Wurtzbach in 2015.

Rabiya Mateo, the Philippines' bet for the Miss Universe 2020 pageant, is currently in the US ahead of the competition.

The 69th Miss Universe pageant will be held in Hollywood, Florida on May 16 (May 17 morning in Manila).

While it will be held this year, the competition is technically crowning its 2020 winner. The pageant, as well as its country counterparts, had been delayed numerous times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mateo is the first Miss Universe Philippines titlist to be fielded by the new namesake organization, which had acquired the national license of the pageant, formerly held by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. for half a century.