New exhibit shows different perspectives on home

"Shelter" by Mickey Velarde (left) and "The Maker's Space" by Jomike Tejido. Handout

MANILA -- An organization of illustrators for children is holding an exhibit that shows different perspectives on home.

The exhibition by Ang Ilustrador ng Kabataan (Ang INK), aptly titled "At Home," will be launched on April 13 at Parola: University of the Philippines Fine Arts Gallery in Quezon City.

An opening reception for the public will be held on April 15.

"At Home" features 60 house-shaped art pieces in various digital and traditional media, showing various interpretations of what home means to Ang INK members.

Some of the featured artists include Viel Vidal, Mickey Velarde, May Tobias-Papa, Jomike Tejido, Angela Taguiang, Tinay Sison, Kim Santiago, Benedict Reyna, Rex Aguilar, Ian Reverente, Liz Ranola, and Patricia Ramos.

A series of panel discussions and a mini art fair will be held in conjunction with the "At Home" exhibit, which will run until April 29.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday, and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays and Saturdays. More details are available on the Ang INK website.