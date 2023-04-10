Celeste Cortesi is turning up the heat in Siargao.

The reigning Miss Universe Philippines has been sharing photos of her on the island, wearing swimsuits by Boom Sason.

"In love with this island," she said in an Instagram post.

Comments from both her fans and fellow celebrities poured in, with many pointing out how she continues to slay even after her pageant stint.

"Mas hot ka pa sa araw, madame," one netizen said.

"Giving us face, giving us body. Supranational is calling," added another, encouraging her to join another international pageant.

"Babe ano ba," said actress Chie Filomeno.

"Body," praised former beauty queen Samantha Bernardo, who also added the fire emoji.

A former Miss Philippines Earth titleholder, Cortesi represented the Philippines in the 71st Miss Universe in New Orleans, United States. She failed to make it to the Top 16.

In previous interviews, she said she is eyeing a career in showbiz.