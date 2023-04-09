Filipinos celebrate Easter Sunday in malls after COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA — Several families trooped to malls on Easter Sunday to celebrate the end of Holy Week for the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among them is Diane Sajo, who brought her son to a mall in Quezon City, where Easter games and activities were held for kids.

“Parang nakulangan sila ng social interaction, activities where they can meet other kids, other people,” she told ABS-CBN News.

“Para sa akin, this is one way that I can make up for the lost time during the pandemic,” she said.

“The Lord has risen, so para sa kaniya may importance din na alam niya kung ano yung religious activities na sinecelebrate natin,” she added.

Faye Reyes, on the other hand, encouraged her daughter to join a magic show and several games in another mall in Metro Manila to make this year’s Easter more fun and memorable.

“Importante kasi sakin na ma-develop yung social skills niya by exposing her through this contest,” she said.

“As Christians, sini-celebrate talaga namin yung Easter since it’s the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” she said.

