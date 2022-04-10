MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte's youngest daughter Veronica, also known as Kitty, celebrated her 18th birthday in Davao City, with the country's chief executive attending the event on Saturday, based on the social media post of his former spokesman.

Halalan 2022 senatorial aspirant Salvador Panelo, who is also Duterte's former chief legal counsel, shared videos of the occasion. Other guests indicated also on social media that the event was held at a hotel in the city.

Panelo shared a video of Duterte dancing with Kitty, his only child with common-law wife Honeylet Avanceña.

“Happening Now: The President dancing with his precious daughter Kitty on her debut! Happy birthday, Kitty,” Panelo wrote in the caption.

President Rodrigo Duterte dances with his daughter Kitty during her 18th birthday celebration on April 9, 2022 in Davao City. Screenshot from a video shared by former presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo.

For her debut, Kitty wore a Mak Tumang piece, as shared by the fashion designer on Facebook. Tumang was behind Catriona Gray's "Mayon" gown when she competed in Miss Universe 2018.

Duterte, meantime, donned a Barong Tagalog for the occasion.

The President has three other children with his ex-wife Elizabeth Zimmerman: Paolo, Sara and Sebastian.

FROM THE ARCHIVES