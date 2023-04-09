Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo engaged to NFL star Christian McCaffrey

Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo is now engaged to NFL star Christian McCaffrey.

Culpo posted a series of black-and-white photos on her official Instagram account Saturday (Manila time), which the San Francisco 49ers reposted on his own account.

The pictures show McCaffrey down on one knee as he surprised Culpo with an engagement ring.

After apparently agreeing to marry him, the two shared an emotional hug, with Culpo shedding happy tears.

The proposal happened on April 2, as shown by Culpo’s caption.

"We tried to keep this quiet for as long as possible, but word travels fast. I'm marrying my best friend. I love you so much, fiancé," Culpo said in one of her Instagram Stories.

Culpo and McCaffree have been together since 2019.

