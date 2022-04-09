More than a hundred applicants are vying for this year’s Binibining Pilipinas, including Binibining Pilipinas 2021 first runner-up Gabriella Basiano (left) and Binibining Pilipinas Araneta City 2021 Francesca Taruc. Instagram

Why did ‘Hipon Girl’ cry at audition?

More than a hundred applicants are vying for this year’s Binibining Pilipinas, including reigning titleholders and queens from other pageants.

Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) executive Gines Enriquez told ABS-CBN News Saturday that the list included Bb. Pilipinas 2021 first runner-up Gabriella Basiano who resigned last week from her position to compete again this year.

Reigning Miss Philippines Reina Hispano Americana Emmanuelle Vera also filed her application, Enriquez said. Both Basiano and Vera applied online.

Also on the applicants’ list is Binibining Pilipinas Araneta City 2021 Francesca Taruc, who beat Friday’s 6 p.m. deadline. She personally filed her personal documents along with reigning Miss Environment Philippines Michelle Arceo, who recently placed first runner-up at the Miss Environment International pageant in India.

More than 80 applicants turned up in-person at the BPCI reception at Araneta Coliseum this week, with more than 30 online applications, said Enriquez.

Two of the most heralded applicants this year include Bb. Pilipinas 2021 semifinalist Karen Laurie Mendoza, best remembered for her “it’s OK not to be OK” response to judge Boy Abunda in the Q&A portion, and comedian and social media influencer Herlene “Hipon Girl” Budol who reportedly burst into tears at the closed-door briefing of applicants Friday.

This was when the applicants were assured of the supportive and transformative process of the pageant in enhancing their individual worth.

Asked by ABS-CBN News why she cried, Budol quipped: “Naiyak ako kasi hindi ko naintindihan yung English nila.”