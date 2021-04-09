WATCH: Rabiya Mateo sizzles in swimsuit to drum up Miss Universe votes

Screengrab from Miss Universe Philippines' Facebook page

MANILA -- The Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) organization has released a new swimsuit video of Rabiya Mateo to drum up support for the Filipina beauty queen in the upcoming international pageant.

The clip, titled "Help Queen Rabiya conquer the universe," was uploaded on MUP's social media pages on Friday.

It encouraged viewers from the Philippines to vote using the Lazada app, and those residing abroad using the Miss Universe app, so Mateo can secure a spot in the Top 21 of Miss Universe.

The nearly one-minute clip showed Mateo enjoying Bohol's beaches in different swimsuits, showing off her figure.

Mateo is hoping to win the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown, after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

The 69th Miss Universe pageant will be held in Florida on May 16 (May 17 in Manila).

