Recalling 'Photoshop' days, Kryz Uy hopes to inspire youth to 'promote reality'

MANILA -- Fashion vlogger and influencer Kryz Uy is using her platform to inspire the youth to be more confident by sharing her own story of dealing with insecurities 10 years ago.

In her latest vlog, Uy looked back on the days she used Photoshop to heavily edit her photos so she would look taller and slimmer, just like the fashion bloggers and models she saw online.

She picked some throwback photos for the public to see, and pointed out which parts were altered to make her look a certain way.

"I will admit, there has been some Photoshop action going on, I won't lie... I'm in a better place now. I'm more mature, I love my body," she said.

"I have come so far from this girl that was on the photo," she continued. "And when I look back at these photos, I feel so sad because I can't believe that I looked at myself that way. That gosh, did I think that I was this ugly, I was this fat? Because I Photoshopped so much. And Photoshop did badly, if I may add."

Uy felt the need to make a statement as it is now a lot easier to use digital effects to change one's appearance, which may fuel insecurity among the youth.

She reminded the public to stop comparing themselves with the people they see on social media, saying that not all of these images are "real."

"If you are in that space where you are not confident, or you're looking at your Facebook, or Instagram, or YouTube feed and all you see are these pretty women, I want you to know that not all of it is real. A lot of them has been Photoshopped, a lot of them have gone into Makeup Plus or Face Tune or all these different phone apps where you can enhance your face," she said.

"I know a lot of young kids are following me, and I don't want them to compare themselves with a fake version of myself," added the vlogger, who has been showing more of her natural, unmade face in her content over the past years.

Uy believes that she was able to gain confidence as she grew older, particularly when she became a mom to Scottie, her first child with husband Slater Young.

"It was really through experience, through age, through time, through listening to my peers," she said.

"Now, I hope you can join me in promoting reality. I'm so happy that now, parang nauso na rin 'yung mga real beauty, texture on the skin, show your stretch marks. Even brands are jumping in," she ended.

