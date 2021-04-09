How pandemic is affecting Filipinos' oral health

MANILA -- The COVID-19 pandemic has also affected Filipinos' oral healthcare habits, according to research.

Toothpaste brand Sensodyne and IPSOS recently conducted a survey on 4,500 participants aged over 18 years old in five European countries (France, Germany, Great Britain, Spain, and Russia) and four Southeast Asian countries (Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand) from February 17 to 26, 2021.

Ninety-five percent of 500 respondents in the Philippines acknowledged that good oral hygiene can benefit overall health. However, many of them are not doing enough as they claim to be suffering from at least one oral health issue during the pandemic.

Compared to pre-COVID days, 29% said they have increased their consumption of snacks, 35% in coffee or tea, 17% in frozen treats and packaged fruit juice, and 14% in soft drinks.

These, the study noted, may have worsened Filipinos' oral health conditions such as sensitive teeth (77%), stained or yellow teeth (42%), and cavities (34%).

When polled about how they manage these conditions, the Filipino respondents said they turn to brushing their teeth regularly (51%).

About one in two people (55%) said they have been brushing their teeth more frequently during the pandemic, with others using mouthwash (46%) and specialized products (38%) more often.

About 70% of respondents said they are worried about going to a dentist during quarantine period, with 56% reducing or stopping their dental visits.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought on a distinct change in the way we go about our day-to-day lives, and the way we care for ourselves. It is encouraging to see that there is widespread awareness among consumers here around the drawn-out impacts of poor oral health," Keith Choy, Asia Pacific head at GSK Consumer Healthcare which owns Sensodyne, said in a statement.

"However, more needs to be done. Good oral healthcare practices are critical to a holistic self-care routine and overall health in the long run," he added.

Dr. Leo Gerald De Castro, managing partner at Asian Centre for Dental Specialties, for his part, said Filipinos "need to take comprehensive measures in terms of maintaining their oral health."

"Self-management practices with the use of specialized products, avoiding sugary food and drinks, and consulting a dentist – these factors all work together to form a holistic approach to oral care that Filipinos across the country can benefit from in the long term," he said.

