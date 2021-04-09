Filipinas prioritize financial independence, health amid pandemic: study

Handout

MANILA -- A marketing communications agency has conducted a study on the state and outlook of Filipinas amid the pandemic.

Wunderman Thompson Philippines' Filipina Forward report is based on combined quantitative and qualitative research methods -- an online survey among 500 females aged 15 to 69 from both rural and urban areas in the country, and a series of focus group discussions.

It showed that being financially independent (33% of respondents) and starting a business (24%) are the main priorities of Filipinas today.

Financial independence was also the top indicator of success at 42%, followed by physical health and fitness at 37%.

The results are different from the 2017 study, when Filipinas ranked "reaching a higher level of spiritual awareness" as their top priority.

"This study is an intimate look at how Filipinas are faring in their personal and professional lives and their changing priorities in an evolving world," Wunderman Thompson Philippines CEO Golda Roldan said in a statement.

"The pandemic weighs heavily on their feedback this year, but we are proud to see the strides that Filipino women are making based on the roles they play at home and at work, and how they see their personal self," she added.

Thirty-nine percent of respondents said they feel more confident to talk about money (from 21% in 2017), while 43% agree that they are able to budget well and plan for the future (from 24% in 2017).

Other highlights of the Filipina Forward study include:

- 27% of respondents are willing to delay marriage or have kids if their career requires it

- 32% define success based on whether their job or career is aligned with their passion

- 78% say they rely on themselves for motivation

- 86% identify as modern Filipinas who defy tradition

- 59% want to see more films with strong female leads

Wunderman Thompson Philippines noted that the trend is consistent with Frost & Sullivan's recent study, which showed that the Asia Pacific region will have the biggest female workforce by 2030.

Related video: