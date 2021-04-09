CCP launches memorial website for departed Filipino artists, media personalities

Photo from CCP's Hanggang sa Muli Facebook page

MANILA -- The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) launched on Friday, Araw ng Kagitingan, a memorial website dedicated to Filipino artists, CCP workers, icons of arts and culture, and media personalities who lost their lives since the pandemic.

In a Facebook post, the CPP said it created the “Hanggang sa Muli: Pagpupugay at Pasasalamat sa mga Pumanaw” site as well as a Facebook page where families, friends and even the public could pay their respects to departed artists.

“Hanggang sa Muli is a virtual place where families, friends, and individuals may gather and connect online to celebrate life, works, and great contributions to the country of their loved ones,” the post read.

According to the website, it hopes to bring comfort amid the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will also serve as a reminder of their legacies in the arts and culture sector and an opportunity for the younger generation to honor and draw inspiration from the deceased artists and personalities.

“As it gives tribute and it helps preserve the legacy of these members of the arts and culture sector, the HSM memorial website also presents a chance for the younger generation to honor, learn, and gain inspiration from the dearly departed,” it added.

Among those featured in the website are actor Menggie Cobarrubias, comedian Kim Idol, and government leaders Perfecto Yasay Jr. and Maria Teresa Aquino-Oreta.

The public is encouraged to visit “Hanggang sa Muli” website here.

