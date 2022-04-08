Tech shorts: Gadget sale, MSC in Malaysia, and more

MANILA -- Here are some of the latest news and updates from the tech world.

GLOBE LAUNCHES PREORDER FOR IPHONE 13, SE 3RD GEN

Globe customers can get their hands on the new iPhone SE 3rd Gen at P1,200 one-time cash-out for GPlan 1999.

The new iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 in green, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max in alpine green are also available on Globe Postpaid's GPlan.

More details are available on Globe's website.

MSC TO BE HELD IN MALAYSIA

The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) is set to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for the first time.

Twelve teams will compete for Southeast Asia's supreme squad title for a combined prize pool of $300,000.

Set to be held from June 11 to 19, this year's tournament marks its return to an offline LAN competition, and Myanmar as one of the competing countries.

Fans can look forward to the group draw on May 29, where further details of the group stage format will be shared.

Since 2017, the MSC was hosted offline in Jakarta, Indonesia and Manila, Philippines.

More details on live ticketing, location, and in-game campaigns will be announced at a later date.

OPPO'S SUPER BRAND DAY SALE

Oppo is holding the Super Brand Day Sale until April 8, with the brand offering discounts and freebies to online shoppers.

Customers can get up to 56% off on bestselling devices like Reno5 4G, A94, and A16 3GB at the Oppo flagship stores on Lazada and Shopee.

More details are available on Oppo's website and Facebook page.

POWER MAC CENTER OPENS BUTUAN STORE

Power Mac Center (PMC) has opened a new store in SM City Butuan, the second branch in the city.

Located at the 3rd Floor Cyberzone, the store is ready to welcome customers in Butuan and neighboring provinces with a three-day opening weekend sale.

Customers can get up to 5% off on Apple devices and up to 15% off on select Apple accessories including lightning cables, power adapters, charging docks, iPhone and iPad cases, Apple Watch bands, and AirTag key rings.

Select Beats products including on-ear headphones, noise-canceling earphones, and wireless earphones can also be availed at up to 15% off when purchased via non-installment payments.

Meanwhile, participating brands Adam Elements, Anker, PanzerGlass, Switcheasy, Rivacase, and Urbanista are also offering up to 20% off on premium accessories during the opening day (April 8) up to 10% off from April 9-10.

XIAOMI'S FAN FESTIVAL

Xiaomi recently announced the launch of its 12th Fan Festival, featuring online and offline activities across more than 30 markets.

For the event, Xiaomi is launching the Redmi Note 11 XFF Special Edition, a variation of one of the brand's most popular smartphones launched this year.

The gift package also contains a physical Xiaomi Fan Card. A virtual fan card is also available, allowing users to create their own avatar, unlock coupons, and enter a raffle draw for a chance to win a Redmi Note 11 XFF Special Edition.