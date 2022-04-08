Photos from @maxine_medina on Instagram

MANILA -- Maxine Medina is still on cloud nine following her engagement to diving instructor Timmy Llana.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2016 titleholder got the surprise of her life as Llana proposed to her at a resort in Palawan.

On Thursday, Medina took to Instagram to share her thoughts and feelings about the proposal, which she said was "unexpected."

"Couldn't be happier, thank you for making this day so special and unexpected," she said in her post, which showed a video and photos of her relationship milestone with Llana.

The beauty queen-turned-actress admitted that she "cried like a child" as she was overwhelmed with joy over their engagement.

"Honestly I cried like a child and I couldn't help it. I felt so much joy and happiness. God is good all the time," she said.

Medina and Llana have been together for nearly four years. They will celebrate their anniversary in June.

In her greeting for Llana for their third anniversary in 2021, Medina said: "So proud of you and you have helped me mature and become a better person and a better partner each day."

