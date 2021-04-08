Sharon Cuneta shares clips, photos of future home and it's huge

MANILA – Sharon Cuneta gave her followers a peek of what her house would look like after its construction is finished.

On Instagram, the screen veteran posted a video of her future home being built in Westgrove Heights in Silang, Cavite.

In another post, Cuneta said her house would have basement parking, the main family house, and her own wing where she will store all her books and clothes. It will also have a small recording studio.

“Inuna muna 'yung main house naming pamilya. Connecting ang house ko na may basement so 3-stories siya dahil hindi pang parking ang basement ko,” she said.

“Matapos sana agad -- pero mga 1-1/2 years pa siguro -- para lahat ng doggies ko makalipat na rin sa house nila sa may pool, may garden na kami at may sariling kuwarto ang iba sa doggies ko sa family home.”

The total lot area of Cuneta’s home is more or less 3,000 square meters excluding the pool, pool house and doghouse.

Currently, Cuneta’s contractors are already working on the ground floor of the main house ground floor and have started excavation works on her own wing.

In a previous post, Cuneta said she is building this house for her children.

“I pray that we are able to complete this before they all grow up, get married and move out!”

Cuneta tapped architect Conrad Onglao, who is also singer Zsa Zsa Padilla’s boyfriend, to design her home.

