Miss World PH awaiting results of Kelley Day's COVID-19 test

MANILA -- The Miss World Philippines (MWP) organization said Thursday that it is awaiting the results of the COVID-19 test of Kelley Day, who is still in Egypt after finishing first runner-up in the Miss Eco International pageant.

MWP released the statement on its social media pages amid concerns that some candidates of Miss Eco International tested positive for the coronavirus.

It assured the public that Day is "doing okay health-wise," but she has yet to go back to the Philippines "since there are no available return flights so far because of the ongoing ECQ lockdown."

"In the meantime, she remains safe and secure in her hotel where she is enjoying her extended vacation, at the same time getting adequate attention to ensure her total wellness under the auspice and care of the Miss Eco International organizers," read the statement attributed to MWP national director Arnold Vegafria.

Day has yet to make a public statement about the matter.

On Wednesday, newly crowned Miss Eco International Gizzelle Uys assured her social media followers that she is "safe" and is set to return home to South Africa.

The franchise holder of Miss Eco International in Japan, meanwhile, said it will no longer send representatives to the pageant, slamming organizers for "lack of accountability."

