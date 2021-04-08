LOOK: Ivana Alawi decked out in P1.5-million custom diamond jewelry

MANILA -- Ivana Alawi is decked out in diamonds as she appears on the cover of a local fashion magazine.

For her Mega debut, the actress and social media star wore P1.5 million worth of custom jewelry by LVNA By Drake Dustin, a brand that she endorses.

The futuristic-themed shoot included multiple covers of Alawi's silver outfits that matched her diamonds, from a one-piece swimsuit and thigh-high boots to dresses that looked like armor.

Alawi earlier said that she has always loved jewelry, particularly gold and diamonds.

Last January, she showed the 8-carat diamond ring she bought to celebrate her 24th birthday, saying it is her way of celebrating self-love.

"Bakit ako mag-aantay sa lalaki, e di bilhan ko na lang [ang] sarili ko, 'di ba? It's just a symbol to love myself. Parang gift ko talaga siya para sa sarili ko," she said, adding that she also considers the ring an "investment."

