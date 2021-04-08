Food shorts: K-burgers, affordable fried chicken, delivery deals

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

AFFORDABLE EATS BY POPEYES

Popeyes has come up with a "Yas Every Day" lineup consisting of affordable eats.

These include Popeyes' signature Chicken Burger (P45), Spaghetti (P55), Chicken with Rice (P84), and three-piece Chicken Tenders (P90).

The items are available at Popeyes branches, which are located at Arcovia City, Alabang Town Center, NU Mall of Asia, SM San Lazaro, Kroma Tower, SM Manila, SM Southmall, Ali Mall, Eastwood, Robinsons Place Manila, Eton Centris, Robinsons Galleria, SM Mall of Asia, and Festival Mall.

Customers can also order the "Yas Every Day" offerings for pickup or delivery via Central Delivery, GrabFood, and Pick-a-roo.

FAMILY-STYLE MEALS BY LEMON GRASS

Lemon Grass Food Services Inc., a catering, canteen, and fine dining business, is offering family-style meals to make home dinners feel extra special amid the pandemic.

Some of its dishes include Beef Lengua Estofado, Pork Spareribs with Orange Glaze, Paella Valenciana, Mango Crepe, and Crème Puffs.

For more details, check out the brand's social media pages.

FOODPANDA SPORTS BRAND NEW LOOK

Foodpanda now sports a brand new look as it continues to expand beyond food delivery and into quick commerce (q-commerce).

The refreshed home screen on the Foodpanda app, dubbed the "bento," now allows users to seamlessly choose the service they need – food delivery, self-pickup, shops, or Pandamart – while making it easier to explore top restaurants and promotions available in their location.

Customers can access Foodpanda through its website or its mobile app on Google Play and the App Store.

GRAB INTRODUCES 'GRABFOOD SIGNATURES' PROGRAM

Delivery platform Grab recently introduced its GrabFood Signatures Program, which offers exclusive discounts from partner vendors to subscribers.

Restaurants part of GrabFood Signatures offer deals such as a P100 off for minimum orders of P550 and discounts up to 30% on selected dishes.

Until April 11, Café Mary Grace’s Cheese rolls, Koomi's Banana Dance with Berries, and Cake2Go's Red Velvet cake are offered at a 30% discount.

Pastry treats like the Loaf Decadent Chocolate Cake of Big Al's Cookie Jar and Apple Caramel Crumble Pie of Banapple Pies and Cakes are both 20% off, while Conti's mini Mango Bravo is 25% off.

For savory treats, there's a 30% discount on dishes like the Boneless Honey Lemon Chicken from North Park, California Maki from Kimono Ken, Siomai from Mann Hann, and the Creamy Spinach Dip from Angel’s Pizza.

A discount of 20% is offered for dishes like Tapsilog from Sinangag Express, Spinach Zola Dip from Cibo, Original Cheeseburger from Wildflour, Classic Buffalo Wings (half-dozen) from Frankie's New York Buffalo Wings, and the Beef Pita Doner from Turks.

Other GrabFood signature restaurants include Popeyes, J.Co Donuts and Coffee, and Starbucks. More details are available on the Grab app and website.

JOLLIBEE APP OFFERS 'ORDER AND PICKUP' FEATURE

Jollibee has included an "Order and Pickup" feature in its mobile app, ideal for those who manage active schedules.

The new service allows customers to choose their meals with just a few clicks and have these prepared in advance at their preferred branch and time.

Those who are already on the road also have the option to claim their Jollibee meals either at the curbside, takeout counter, or drive-thru window.

The Jollibee App is available on Android and iOS.

MCDONALD'S LAUNCHES 'TASTE OF KOREA'

McDonald's Philippines is bringing the Korean experience to customers with the launch of its "Taste of Korea" product range.

It includes four Korean-inspired products: K-Beef Burger, K-Chicken Burger, Strawberry Banana Sundae, and Honey Butter Fries.

The K-Beef Burger consists of a beef patty dipped in gochujang sauce, lettuce, onion, kimchi dressing, a round egg, and black sesame seed buns.

The same sauce, dressing, and buns are also part of the K-Chicken Burger, this time made with a crispy chicken fillet with cheddar cheese.

McDonald's fries get a creamy twist in the Honey Butter Fries, while the Strawberry Banana Sundae includes the fast food chain's frozen treat drizzled with strawberry banana syrup.

Available for a limited time, McDonald's Taste of Korea can be ordered for delivery, takeout, and drive-thru.

SEKAYA NOW AVAILABLE IN TEABAGS

Sekaya Botanic Infusions now come in eco-friendly teabags, allowing customers to conveniently steep and sip to assist their body's self-healing functions.

The eight variants, which are also available in loose leaf options, include Aftermeal Treat (helps alleviate stomach discomfort), Cozy Calm (ideal for stressful days), Easy Nightcap (for better sleep quality), Energy Mix (assists in mental focus), Gentle Detox (helps strengthen the body's daily detoxification actions), Liver Vitality (helps keep the liver healthy), Skin Cleanse (helps with clearing skin of impurities), and Pu-erh Trim (helps in managing cholesterol and weight).

Meanwhile, Sekaya has also introduced a new infusion called Immune Brew, which promises to help boost defenses and keep common flu and infections at bay. Exclusively available in teabags, it contains organic echinacea purpurea herb, lemon balm leaves, olive leaf, elderflower, lemon peel, elderberries, goldenseal herb, and ginger root.

Customers can buy Sekaya Botanic Infusions in cans of 16 teabags starting at P550, and boxes of 8 teabags starting at P275. These are available on the brand's social media pages as well as the Synnovate Flagship Store in Lazada, and S Sentials Online Store in Lazada, Shopee, and Zalora.