Beauty queen Jehza Huelar hopes to normalize breastfeeding

MANILA -- Binibining Pilipinas Supranational 2018 Jehza Huelar has been using her wide social media reach to help normalize breastfeeding.

Huelar has been sharing photos of her breastfeeding Peter Jeidon, her first child with her husband, former PBA star PJ Simon.

In her posts, she always includes the text, "normalize breastfeeding."

"Motherhood is a life changer. Every. Single. Day. And I love the person I'm becoming," she said.

In another, the former beauty queen shared her first birthday as a mother as she breastfed her baby in pajamas.

Huelar gave birth to Peter Jeidon in Davao last March. She and Simon have been married since May 2019.

In a previous Instagram post, Huelar said she considers their baby as an "answered prayer," recalling her miscarriage back in 2020.

