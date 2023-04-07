Watch more News on iWantTFC

INDONESIA - Tampok sa ASEAN Gallery sa Jakarta, Indonesia ang ilang obrang likha ng mga Pinoy artist. Itinatag ni dating ASEAN Secretary-General Rodolfo Severino Junior ang ASEAN Gallery noong 2001. Makikita rito ang mga artwork na iniregalo sa ASEAN Secretary ng state leaders, government officials, pribadong kumpanya at mga indibidwal na galing sa ASEAN member states and partners.

“He thought of coming up with a place to put together all of the works of art given by its partners, artists themselves, and even by member-states of the ASEAN,” sabi ni ASEAN Community Relations Division Head Romeo Arca, Jr.

Isa sa mga ipinagmamalaking obra sa gallery ang ipininta ni Peter Paul Perez Blanco.

“The artist shows as a subject the iconic moment in the history of the ASEAN which was the signing of the ASEAN Declaration,” dagdag pa ni Arca, Jr.

Agaw-pansin din ang mixed media art ng Pinay artist na si Pacita Abad.

“Here is another of our most prized pieces. Pacita Abad is known for what is called the Trapunto style where she stitches an indigenous piece of cloth like this one in the paintings,” ani Arca Jr.

Sikat na artist si Abad kaya ikinagagalak ng ASEAN Secretariat na maitampok ang kanyang obra sa gallery kung saan makikita rin ang mga likha ni Danny Rayos Del Sol.

Tampok din sa gallery ang “Pugad” na likha ni Eunice Sanchez na isa sa mga recipient ng ASEAN Artists Residency Program.

Ang sculpture naman na tinatawag na “Bulul” ay ibinigay ni former Ambassador to Indonesia Lee Hiong Wee. Ang painting na “Muslim Ceremonial Dance” ay gawa ng tanyag na pintor na si Manuel Baldemor.