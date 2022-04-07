Home  >  Life

Repertory PH marks return to live stage with musical 'Carousel'

Posted at Apr 07 2022 07:43 PM

MANILA -- Repertory Philippines is set to stage Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Carousel" as it marks its return to the live stage this November.

Rep's "Carousel" was originally slated for May 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details such as performance dates, theater venue, ticket prices, and cast members of the upcoming musical have yet to be announced.

 

"Carousel" features music by Richard Rodgers, and book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein. 

It has been touted by Time Magazine as the greatest musical of the 20th century, and features songs such as "If I Loved You" and "You'll Never Walk Alone."

