Vice President Leni Robredo addresses supporters in Antipolo City, where she heeded a request to attend a college graduation. Photo by VP Leni media bureau

MANILA — From a staunch supporter, Jemimah May has been promoted to being Vice President Leni Robredo's "daughter," after her request to to attend her graduation was surprisingly granted.

"May mama na ako sa graduation. Thank you VP Leni Robredo," the 22-year-old medical technology student tweeted on Tuesday, hours after she personally met the country's second highest official in a campaign rally in Antipolo City.

Jemimah, whose mother is working in Japan, told Robredo during the campaign rally that she has no one to join her on her graduation day.

According to her, she wasn’t hopeful that her request would get noticed, until vice presidential candidate Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan handed her phone to Robredo.

“Leni, wala akong mama sa graduation, baka puwedeng ikaw na lang,” Jemimah’s request read.

(Leni, my mother won't be coming to my graduation. Maybe you can come on her behalf.)

To which Robredo replied: “Sure. Kailan graduation mo? October? Ayan, sabihan mo ako.”

(Sure. When's your graduation? October? Just tell me.)

Subsequently, Robredo vowed in a tweet to Jemimah that she will be attending the graduation rites. The ceremonies would be at the University of the East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center (UERMMC).

Pag fixed na grad date, please tell me agad🙏 Congratulations! — Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) April 6, 2022

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Jemimah shared that the graduation request originally started as a joke.

“Jino-joke ko po siya sa friends ko, ‘What if si VP Leni proxy ni mama sa graduation?’ And then it happened,” she said.

By then, Robredo could already be the country's 17th president if she wins the May 9 polls, or a private citizen if she retires from politics.

Robredo, while trailing Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos in the presidential race, enjoyed a 9-point increase in her numbers in the latest March Pulse Asia survey, rising to 24 percent from 15 percent last February. She is immensely popular among the youth, as seen on campaign rallies that drew huge crowds.

Her spokesperson Barry Gutierrez said Robredo's increase reflects “what we have been seeing in the ground all along,” adding that Robredo “has the momentum” ahead of the May 9 polls.

