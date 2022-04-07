IN PHOTOS: Top 32 candidates of Miss Universe PH 2022

MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines on Thursday released new photos of its Top 32 candidates this year.

The delegates posed in fun outfits against equally colorful backdrops.

Check out their photos on the Miss Universe Philippines Facebook page:

The Top 32 candidates will compete on stage on April 30 for the opportunity to represent the Philippines in the next Miss Universe pageant.

The winner will succeed Beatrice Gomez of Cebu City, who finished in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe in Israel last year.

To date, the Philippines has four Miss Universe winners: Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).