Ben&Ben (left) and Zack Tabudlo. Photos from @benandbenmusic and @zack.tabudlo on Instagram

Ben&Ben and Zack Tabudlo are among the featured acts in this year's hot air balloon festival in Clark, Pampanga.

The event, billed as Aurora 2022 Music Festival and Hot Air Balloon Display, will be held in Clark Global City on June 10 and 11.

Tabudlo is set to perform on June 10 along with Scusta Clee, Adie, Ronnie Alonte, Michael Pangilinan, IKON House PH, Alisson Shore, Kiyo, Because, Al James, Almo$t, DJ Kit, DJ Rap, DJ Jepsoy, and DJ Melvin.

Ben&Ben, on the other hand, is joining December Avenue, Arthur Nery, Unique Salonga, Bounce Republic, Pot Sembrano, DJ Carlos, DJ Panda, DJ Nash, and DJ Jhelou as performers on June 11.

Organizers said there will be no ticket selling at the venue, and walk-ins will not be allowed.

Those interested may purchase their day passes at the event website.