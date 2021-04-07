PH's Anna Bayle in Harper's Bazaar's list of top supermodels in the '80s

Screenshot from Harper's Bazaar website

MANILA -- Harper's Bazaar has released a list of Top 20 supermodels in the '80s, and it includes the Philippines' Anna Bayle.

In an article released last March 25, the American magazine acknowledged Bayle's title as "Asia's first supermodel" and recalled her catwalk stints for Valentino, Christian Lacroix, and Oscar de la Renta.

It added that Bayle also "graced countless magazine covers, including international editions of Harper's Bazaar."

"The fashion industry may be long behind her, but her legacy, her being the first Asian to reach the heights of her profession, continues to inspire today," the magazine said.

Harper's Bazaar also shared a link to a 2007 Tatler Philippines article, which detailed Bayle's beginnings as a premed scholar at University of the Philippines and a Miss World contestant.

After modeling, the Filipina model shifted gears by starting her own lipstick line and dabbling in journalism.

Aside from Bayle, other supermodels in the Harper's Bazaar list include the likes of Inès de La Fressange, Elle Macpherson, Cristina Córdula, Brooke Shields, Christie Brinkley, Gia Carangi, and Janice Dickinson.

