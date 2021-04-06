LOOK: Samantha Bernardo in Phuket with fellow Miss Grand International queens

Samantha Bernardo is currently in Phuket, Thailand with her fellow winners in the Miss Grand International pageant.

The Filipina beauty queen, who finished first runner-up in the competition, has been enjoying her vacation with titleholder Abena Appiah of the United States, second runner-up Ivana Batchelor of Guatemala, third runner-up Aurra Kharishma of Indonesia, and fourth runner-up Lala Guedes of Brazil.

They tried local dishes, wore traditional costumes, visited markets and beaches, interacted with dolphins, and experienced the city's nightlife, among others.

In one of her posts, Bernardo admitted that she feels "guilty having fun right now when I know a lot of people are suffering around the world."

But she ended up sharing her experience anyway, believing that "everyone deserves and needs this vacation."

"Everything will be alright soon. Laban lang," she assured her 253,000 Instagram followers.

In the comments section, fans told Bernardo that she deserves the Phuket getaway after making Filipinos proud in the Miss Grand International pageant.

