LOOK: Filipino photographer's work on display in Scotland

A photo by a Filipino lensman is one of the images featured in an outdoor exhibit in Scotland organized by the Glasgow Gallery of Photography.

Nick Cadalso's black and white photo is on display on a wall along Eglinton Toll in Glasgow, as seen in photos shared by the gallery on Facebook.

A total of 64 photos are featured in the Glasgow Gallery of Photography exhibit, which was launched last March 22.

The images came from participants of its International Street Photography Exhibition. The event was initially scheduled in November 2020, but the gallery had to be closed due to the pandemic.

"The Glasgow Gallery of Photography has decided [that] if you can't come to the gallery, then we will bring the gallery to you," the gallery said in an update on its website.

"We have teamed up with Jack-Arts and we are publishing all 64 images from participants all over Glasgow."

In a public Facebook post, Cadalso thanked the Glasgow Gallery of Photography for the opportunity to showcase his work.

He said his photo features a street in Bais, Negros Oriental.

