Filipino restaurant Max's opens first branch in Texas

Famous Filipino restaurant Max's has finally landed in Houston, Texas after 75 years.

Often described as "the house that fried chicken built," Max's soft opened its first branch in Texas early this week, with a grand opening being planned three months from now.

Expanding operations amid the pandemic may be challenging, but Max's and franchise owner Marie De Guzman persevered.

"When we were getting ready to open up, people are afraid to go out so we waited until it's safe for everybody to come," De Guzman said.

"And when the vaccine started to come out, I think it's the right time [to open] because we feel more confident," she added.

For Filipinos in Texas, the opening of Max's not only gave them a taste of home, but jobs as well.

The new branch is currently hiring for all positions, and Max's corporate is providing on-the-job training until the staffing positions are filled.

The Houston location is Max's 15th store in the US. It is also the company's first store to open since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

