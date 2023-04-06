Many Korean drama and K-pop fans flock to the Shrine of St. Andrew Kim Taegon in the heart of Bocaue, Bulacan for its sprawling grounds filled with Korean-inspired scenery perfect for social media posts. But this sacred place has more history than meets the eye.

St. Andrew Kim, known as the first Korean-born Catholic priest and South Korea's patron saint, resided there to study for priesthood as persecutions against Catholics waged in Korea during the Joseon dynasty.

Here are some photos of the shrine: