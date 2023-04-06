MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health and wellness.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

ABBOTT'S PLANT-BASED SUPPLEMENT

Abbott recently launched its plant-based nutrition solution in the Philippines.

Ensure Gold Plant-Based offers a dairy alternative suitable for older adults, including those who have non-dairy dietary preference or lactose intolerance.

The oral nutrition supplement contains Ensure's same formulation with HMB, and now includes a plant-based, high-quality triple protein blend made of soy, rice and quinoa for muscle health; 28 vitamins and minerals for immunity; and omega-3 and omega-6 for heart health.

Ensure Gold Plant-Based, which comes in almond flavor, is available nationwide at most major retailers and online.

AIP'S SOLUTIONS FOR WOMEN

Handout

Apotheca Integrative Pharmacy (AIP) believes women may require customized dosages or delivery methods for medications related to their reproductive and hormonal health.

It is encouraging Filipinas to explore Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) and Weight Loss Management solutions, two of their top categories in service of female patients.

Women who suffer from hormonal imbalances caused by polycystic ovary syndrome or menopause can turn to hormone replacement therapy to treat their symptoms. BHRT is the process of replicating hormones using natural resources to supplement the body with the hormones it lacks.

Its weight management offerings, including clinically proven prescription medication Phentermine Hydrochloride + Topiramate that is used to treat obesity type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure.

AIP also offers various nutrients like Methionine that may assist in the breakdown of fats to help to lower cholesterol; Inositol that promotes the health of cell structures and nerve synapses in aid of the metabolism of fats; Choline that supports the liver in its processing and excretion of chemical waste products; and Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B-12) that is has been shown to boost energy and overall metabolic rates.

More details are available in AIP's website and social media pages.

BATANG MATATAG BUS

Handout

Erceflora Kiddie recently set up a Batang Matatag Bus to teach parents and children how to build positive habits in maintaining a healthy gut.

The Batang Matatag Bus was parked at the BGC Amphitheater from March 11 to 12 to set up the Todo Tatag Playground that had activities for the whole family.

Among these are playground equipment that highlighted key information on gut health, interactive games, and photo walls.

The Batang Matatag Bus is set to make other stops throughout the year.

CONTACT LENS BRAND ACUVUE NOW IN PH

Johnson & Johnson Vision's contact lens brand Acuvue is now available in the Philippines.

The 1-Day Acuvue Moist contact lens features Lacreon technology which is said to keep moisture and irritation out, UV blocking, and invisible edge design.

More details are available on the Acuvue Philippines website and Facebook page.

GAMIFIED MENTAL HEALTH CONSULTATIONS

Health-ed start-up Mind You MHS (Mental Health Systems) has officially launched the "House of Healers," an online platform designed to help address mental health challenges faced by young Filipinos.

By utilizing inherent features in video games, the platform aims to create a safe space for conversations. Playing as famous "Healer" characters, Mind You MHS's team of licensed psychologists offer real-life healing in the form of free mental health education and consultation sessions to anyone who seeks it.

Currently on its soft launch, House of Healers sessions are scheduled every weekend running throughout April. Sign-up sheets will be released weekly on the official Facebook and Instagram pages of Mind You MHS.

More details are available on Mind You MHS's social media pages.

OMRON GETS CLINICAL VALIDATION FOR 2 DEVICES

Omron Healthcare recently announced the clinical validation of two of its automatic blood pressure monitors: the HEM-7120 and HEM-7121.

The validation was conferred by the Philippine Society of Hypertension (PSH).

Both the HEM-7120 and HEM-7121 have a Cuff Wrapping Guide to help the user fit the arm cuff correctly to ensure an accurate and reliable blood pressure measurement. The built-in Hypertension Indicator gives off a

signal if the measured systolic or diastolic pressure is outside the standard range.

The products are also designed with Omron's intuitive IntelliSense Technology, which automatically inflates the cuff to the ideal level.

Omron Healthcare devices are available in Mercury Drug, Watsons, Southstar Drug, Rose Pharmacy and other pharmacies nationwide, and in the company's flagship Shopee and Lazada stores.

SINUTAB'S COLD PLUS

Sinutab's new product promises to combat colds, nasal congestion, and headache.

Phenylephrine HCI, Chlorpheniramine Maleate, and Paracetamol, or Sinutab Cold Plus, is available in triple-power formula and a non-drowse option. Both are said to work in as fast as 15 minutes.

It is available at supermarkets and drugstores nationwide.

ST. LUKE'S OUTPATIENT CARE IN THE SOUTH

Handout

St. Luke's Medical Center has just opened its first outpatient care services in SM City BF Paranaque.

The new facility offers a comprehensive range of bloodworks, and has a dialysis center for patients who require renal care.

It is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.