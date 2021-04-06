WATCH: Kim Chiu's boots collection includes 'sulit' pairs less than P500 each

Screengrab from Kim Chiu's YouTube page

MANILA -- Boots, particularly thigh-high pairs, are a staple in Kim Chiu's wardrobe.

As requested by her fans, the Kapamilya star showed a part of her growing boots collection, which includes both designer items and "sulit" finds, in her latest vlog.

Her favorite among the latter is a thigh-high pair that she bought online for less than P500.

"Meron akong nabili online tapos sobra siyang mura. Like P450, P400 plus. Basta wala pang P500. Amazing," she said.

"Thigh-high boots tapos ang ganda ng heels, tapos sobrang comfy, at ang mura pa. Inisip ko lang noon na, ay baka kapag dumating iba na. But no, no, no," she added.

Chiu did not mention the specific store or website where she bought her "sulit" boots, but said that she liked it so much that she got another pair.

"Maganda siya kaya bumili na ako ng dalawang kulay. Meron na akong dalawang boots for only P1,000," she said, factoring in shipping fees from China.

Chiu showed another pair of boots she bought online, estimating that it was in the P1,000 to P2,000 range. She said she likes how the shoes look like, especially considering the price, but admitted that she finds it hard to dance in them.

As for her most expensive pairs, the actress brought out her Gucci GG Monogram Over the Knee Boots ($1,210), Balenciaga Knife Shark Over the Knee Boots ($1,300.62), Puma x Fenty by Rihanna Over the Knee Boots ($1,751), and Christian Louboutin Louise Sequin Thigh High Boots ($3,486), among others.

She said she uses most of her boots for her dance numbers, particularly on "ASAP."

"Dati kasi noong nagsisimula akong mag-artista... wala talaga akong boots. Isa 'yun sa mga medyo nahihiya ako, na wala akong boots. So kapag sumasayaw kami, rubber shoes lang [ang suot ko]. Kung ano 'yung pinang-rehearsal ko, 'yun din 'yung ipangsasayaw ko. So parang inisip ko, gusto ko ring magkaroon ng boots," she recalled.

"Kapag nagsasayaw ako sa 'ASAP' pinapahiram lang sa akin 'yung mga boots. Parang nahihiya akong gamitin 'yung mga ganun, hanggang sa naging motivation ko na magsisikap ako para makabili ako ng sarili kong boots," she added. "So now sobrang sikap na sikap na talaga ako and eto na talaga siya. Siguro isa ito sa mga investment ko as an artista."

