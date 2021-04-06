‘Pangako Sa ‘Yo’ in real life? Groom’s mother recognizes bride as her long-lost daughter through birthmark

Angelo (Daniel Padilla) and Yna (Kathryn Bernardo) are prevented from finishing their wedding ceremony by Amor (Jodi Sta. Maria), on the mistaken belief they are half-siblings, in the 2015 remake of ‘Pangako Sa ‘Yo.’ ABS-CBN

In a real-life twist that would no doubt ring a bell for “Pangako Sa ‘Yo” fans, a wedding in China was nearly put to a stop when the bride and groom found out they had a shared mother, according to a report.

The unexpected discovery happened on the actual wedding day on March 31 in Suzhou, China, when the groom’s mother recognized a birthmark located on the bride’s hand, reported Oriental Daily, as translated by Mashable Southeast Asia.

The mother and her daughter had been separated for more than two decades.

The groom’s mother reportedly asked the bride’s parents, “Did you, by any chance, adopt your daughter?”

The bride’s family was shocked by the question, according to the report, with her parents confirming that they had adopted her over 20 years ago after finding her by the roadside alone.

The confirmation of the bride’s adoptive parents convinced the mother that she has finally found her biological daughter.

The circumstances of their separation were not detailed.

The wedding day unfolded as a tearful reunion for the mother and daughter — but one question remained: Were the bride and groom actually siblings by blood?

Fortunately for the couple, they were not, according to the report. The groom’s mother said she had adopted him after she lost hope she would ever find her biological daughter.

The event turned out to be doubly special, as the mother now had with her both her biological, long-lost daughter, and her adopted son, now marrying each other.

The dramatic twist in Suzhou wedding bears some resemblance to the memorable story of the ABS-CBN drama “Pangako Sa ‘Yo.”

In the series — both the 2000 original and 2015 remake — Yna and Angelo are prevented from finishing their wedding vows, after their parents mistakenly believed they had the same biological father, Eduardo.

Thought to be half-siblings, Yna and Angelo give up on their planned future, until Angelo’s mother Claudia revealed that his father was not Eduardo, but another man (Diego in the original, Simon in the remake). Yna, meanwhile, is the biological daughter of Eduardo and Amor.

