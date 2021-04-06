LOOK: Dawn Zulueta embraces natural gray hair

MANILA — Actress Dawn Zulueta took to social media to flaunt her now graying hair which she grew while in lockdown.

In one of her most recent posts, the actress embraced her gray hair while also showing off the handmade face mask she’s wearing.

Zulueta used the hashtags #silverhairdontcare and #DawnsUbanLegend as she captioned her photo.

She began sharing pictures of her gray hair when the country was placed in lockdown last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since salons and shops were not allowed to operate at that time with the declaration of the enhanced community quarantine, Zulueta decided not to have her hair treated and just let her gray roots grow.

When she turned 52 last March 4, Zulueta looked back on 2020 and reflected on how precious life is.

"Blessed to see another year. A year ago today, I had no idea that in just a matter of days the world would turn itself inside out due to the #COVID-19 pandemic. I had a whole year to reflect deeper about how precious life is as we wept with those who lost their battles and stood strong with those who still fight," Zulueta wrote.

"In one year, I got to re-evaluate myself and my priorities. A full year of sifting and shaking so that I am only left with what matters most.”

