Food shorts: Cheesecake halo-halo, summer ice cream flavors

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

CHEESECAKE HALO-HALO

Macao Imperial Tea’s Cheesecake Halo-Halo. Joko Magalong-De Veyra

Craving for halo-halo? Macao Imperial Tea’s Cheesecake Halo-Halo is a twist on our national dessert.

Halo-halo is perfect for those hot summer days. As most of us are stuck indoors, having halo-halo at home comes down to either making it yourself or ordering out. Making it yourself involves buying or cooking ingredients as well as shaving ice, while having it delivered in this heat oftentimes results in a watery cup even before you do that first mix.

If you’re looking for an alternative that won’t melt on you, Macao Imperial Tea mixes the best things about a halo-halo with one of the best things they’re known for — cheesecake milk tea!

In your cup, the cheesecake cream adds a sweet-savory and extra creamy depth to the sip while the sinkers provide that trademark halo-halo textured chew with a dozen ingredients mixed in with their signature milk tea. These sinkers include multicolored jellies (red, green, yellow, blue, and white), grass jelly, red bean, white pearls, black pearls, pudding, taro bits, and the cheesecake cream.

A sweet-colorful cup for a hot summer, Macao Imperial Tea’s Cheesecake Halo-halo is available in all stores nationwide via delivery apps (Grabfood, foodpanda) as well as directly via their website.

MERRY MOO ICE CREAM

Merry Moo Artisanal Ice Cream is ready for summer armed with their new summer flavor, Golden Malted Goodness!

Merry Moo Ice Cream. Joko Magalong-De Veyra

Golden Malted Goodness has a base of malted milk – buttery and creamy with chunks of crunchy almond caramel pralines and bitter dark chocolate bits. Not too sweet but extra creamy!

Other summery pints or gallons available include the tropical Toasted Almond Pineapple that tastes just like a creamy pina colada minus the rum, and their perennial bestseller, Salted Caramel (which also comes in a Coco Sugar variety).

Order your Merry Moo online via their website or through the Shoppee Mall and Lazmall. You can also drop by their stores for ice cream takeout in SM Aura, SM Megamall, and every Sunday at the Corner Market at Podium. For a quick fix, find their pints at leading grocery stores.



CHAMPORADO

Chocolate and glutinous rice marry into the Filipino breakfast dish, the champorado. Bringing comfort and nostalgia, great champorado is always rich and creamy.

The Triple Chocolate Champorado by Indulge by Daisy Marie fits this brief to a T, and more!

Boasting of three kinds of premium chocolate and coming in easy to carry buckets, the triple chocolate champorado is thick and decadent, but not cloyingly sweet. Add some powdered milk, fresh milk, or evaporated milk and be prepared to be transported back to childhood.

A bucket has 2-3 servings. Order from their Instagram page.

FISH TACO

When was the last time you had a fish taco?

Have them at home with the D12 Kitchen fish taco kits! Available in cream dory or mahi mahi, a kit has light and crispy beer battered fish, flour tortillas, a zingy citrus-jicama slaw, and a chipotle aioli sauce and limes.

While the D12 kitchen also makes a charred corn salad as another salad slide for your fish taco, their Frozen Tres Leches cakes is a delightful ending to any meal.