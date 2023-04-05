Solenn Heussaff joins Scarlet Snow in recording 'Flowers'

Following her first-ever studio recording, Scarlet Snow is back at it again, this time singing one of her mom Vicki Belo’s current favorites.

As seen on Instagram, Scarlet Snow performed Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” along with Solenn Heussaff and her voice teacher Jade Riccio.

“When I sang ‘Flowers’ with Tita Solenn and Teacher Jade, it felt like my heart was blooming! Tita Solenn sang in French, Jade sang in Italian, and I sang in English, but it was like we were all singing the same thing,” Scarlet Snow captioned her social media post.

What made the experience even more meaningful was the fact that Belo was present and happy to hear her daughter perform her favorite tune.

“It made me feel so proud,” said Scarlet Snow.

To end her post, the eight-year-old thanked Filipino-American musical director Troy Laureta for arranging the song for us.

“You are so brilliant,” Scarlet Snow quipped.

Scarlet Snow is the only daughter of Belo with Hayden Kho.