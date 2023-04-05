Handout

MANILA -- A new restaurant complex was recently launched in Montemaria Shrine, a pilgrimage center in Batangas dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Opened by AbaCore Capital Holdings Inc., the new dining spot features a coffee shop called JKh Cafe, and a Chinese restaurant currently on soft opening.

More restaurants, including a Chinese hotpot outlet, will be opened in the coming months.

"With many Filipinos set to observe the Holy Week, we want them to also mark the event as an opportunity to spend time with their families," AbaCore vice chairman Antonio VF Gregorio III said in a statement.

"With Filipinos visiting the Montemaria Shrine every year during this time, we aim for the restaurant complex to be a destination where they can relax after a busy day," he added.

Batangas governor Hermilando Mandanas, for his part, said he expects the new restaurant complex to generate more jobs and boost tourism.

"With the opening of this restaurant complex, we are expecting that more job opportunities will be available to Batangueńos," he said.

"I am confident that this will also help boost local tourism and benefit small and medium enterprises in the province."