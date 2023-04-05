NFTs by Pinoy artists now on PDAX

Handout



MANILA -- Homegrown digital collectibles marketplace Mintoo has partnered with the Philippine Digital Asset Exchange (PDAX) to launch its debut collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by Filipino artists.

Under the tie-up, Mintoo users can buy digital collectibles directly with Philippine pesos through the PDAX mobile app.

"Having Mintoo on the PDAX app will expand our offerings to include digital collectibles and provide Filipinos with the tools and resources they need to participate in this market. This is something which is very timely since we believe that this new technology is on the verge of revolutionizing the way we think about ownership and value," PDAX CEO Nichel Gaba said in a statement.

Mintoo director Patrick Lao, for his part, said: "By providing a space for Filipino artists to showcase their talent, Mintoo is not only breaking the barriers for the local NFT scene, but also challenging the negative stereotypes associated with Filipino NFTs, and carving a new perspective that places the Philippines as a respectable player in the global art market."

Mintoo's first collection for its Artist Series is called "New Horizons" and includes works by illustrators, traditional painters, collage artists, and 3D modelers.

Featured artists include Alchemyst, Marv del Mundo, Lucius Felimus, Gian Ferrer, Auggie Fontanilla, Ab Hong, Marso, Lei Melendres, Shelly Soneja and Tonstee.

