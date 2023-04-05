LIST: Dining, shopping deals for Easter 2023

MANILA -- Here are some of the shopping and dining deals in Metro Manila this Easter.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

ALABANG TOWN CENTER

Alabang Town Center in Muntinlupa is bringing the circus to town from April 8 to 10.

The mall will have a Digital Circus Ring at the Activity Center, where kids can get creative in drawing and coloring their own circus animal and see it come to full view on a large LED screen. There will also be circus animals in large 3D format, as well as games like Dunk Tank and Foam Blaster.

An Easter egg hunt will take place on the hour on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those who find the golden egg will be eligible to participate in the grand raffle and get the chance to win a new Nintendo Switch OLED Model.

To participate in the Easter weekend activities, a Cirque du Animaux wristband must be acquired. To obtain the pass, one must present a single or accumulated receipts worth P2,000.

To join the hunt on Sunday, an additional single or accumulated receipt worth P1,000 must be presented. For soft play games, a Soft Play wristband must be acquired by presenting a single receipt worth P500 for each toddler who wants to play.

For those who only want to participate in the Easter Egg Hunt, a single or accumulated receipts worth P3,000 is required.

ARANETA CITY

Araneta City in Cubao has prepared a lineup of activities for Easter Sunday, starting at 2 p.m. on April 9.

At the Gateway Mall Activity Area, mallgoers can check out a Nutty Scientist Show, as well as a costume contest, egg hunt, and kiddie booths for the kids.

The Ali Mall Activity Area, on the other hand, will hold a mermaid show along with a costume contest, egg hunt, and kiddie booths.

Over at the Farmers Plaza Activity Area, visitors can go to the play area, try face painting, or watch a magic show.

CITY OF DREAMS MANILA

Handout

Families can celebrate Easter through the many dining and entertainment offerings at City of Dreams Manila.

DreamPlay will present the Ultimate Easter Eggstravaganza on April 9 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for passholders, and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the public). A VIP pass for kids is priced at P3,999 and includes access to activities and attractions, a brunch buffet, and a meet and greet with DreamWorks characters such as Shrek.

For parents and guardians accompanying their children, the non-participating pass (P1,999) comes with access to the Easter event, a brunch buffet, and meet and greet with DreamWorks characters.

Over at Nobu Manila, the restaurant hosts an Easter edition of its popular Sunday brunch. The concept combines all-you-can-eat dishes in an a la carte menu with a buffet spread of sushi, sashimi, and maki rolls; a selection of salads; hot dishes; chilled seafood bar; live carving and action station for kushiyaki (grilled skewered meats and vegetables); and a dessert corner with a chocolate fountain, cakes, and an ice cream section. Rates start at P4,303 per person inclusive of non-alcoholic beverages and mocktails.

Until April 9, Café Society will delight chocoholics and the sweet-toothed with a selection of treats and showpieces such as Easter bunny and duck chocolates, oversized chocolate eggs containing eight praline eggs, whimsical egg chocolates with bunnies, and chocolate chicks. Easter cakes consist of Carrot Flower; Chocolate Basket with Easter chocolate eggs as toppings, Mango Egg Hunt decorated with fresh slices of mangoes and Easter chocolate eggs, and Chocolate Basket with Easter chocolate eggs and a bunny.

Guests availing of a staycation experience at Nüwa Manila, Nobu Hotel, and Hyatt Regency Manila, from Maundy Thursday (April 6) to Easter Sunday (April 9), will be treated to a welcome gift of Easter meringue lollipops. The Easter welcome amenity is available for bookings made via direct channels and applicable Best Available rates or Rack rates should be booked to avail of the amenity. Terms and conditions apply.

For inquiries, call (02) 8800-8080 or visit City of Dreams Manila's website.

CRIMSON HOTEL FILINVEST CITY MANILA

Handout

On April 9, the Grand Ballroom of Crimson Hotel Filinvest City Manila will be transformed into a land of candy-coated wonder with its Easter Adventure in Candy Land event. Guests will be treated to an Easter adventure celebration with games, an egg hunt, an interactive show, costume and egg-decorating contests, and a snack buffet. The ticket rate is P1,350 net per person.

For the Easter and long weekend holidays, the hotel has packages starting at P7,999 for a Deluxe room for one night, or P13,300 for a two-night stay. Each package includes two tickets to the Easter Adventure in Candy Land, a special Easter welcome amenity, and other exclusive perks.

There are also Easter offers available at Crimson Hotel Filinvest City Manila's restaurants. Café Eight will have an Easter Sunday Buffet Brunch on April 9 from noon onwards at P2,600 per person; Baker J has an Easter-themed cake (P950 for whole, P300 for mini), and Firehouse Pizza has a bundle that includes a classic pizza, a signature pizza, a chicken platter, a pasta platter, and a chocolate Stracciatella dessert for P3,200 net.

More details are available at Crimson Hotel's website.

DIAMOND HOTEL

Diamond Hotel is holding an Easter Funland event on April 9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at P1,000 net per person.

Kids and kids-at-heart can enjoy Easter activities at the Diamond Ballroom and second floor Function Rooms such as arcade games, Inflatables, bubble show, face painting, kids’ salon, photo booth, puppet show, little chef, glitter tattoo, and loot bag giveaways.

There will also be a culinary spread available for sale at the Ballroom foyer. Guests can have their fill of cookies, sandwiches, spaghetti, chicken shawarma wrap, mini pizzas, and popcorn, among others.

Ticketholders are entitled to join the raffle for a chance to win roundtrip airline tickets to any local destination for two persons via Cebu Pacific, as well as gift certificates from Diamond Hotel.

More details are available at the Diamond Hotel lobby or on the hotel's website.

ROBINSONS MALLS

This Easter, Robinsons Malls has prepared activities such as a costume contest, musical shows and games, an egg hunt, and face painting.

Mallgoers can check out the Robinsons Mall nearest them on April 9 to join in the festivities. More details are available on the Robinsons Malls' Facebook page.

SEDA BGC

Seda BGC has an Easter Respite staycation package with rates starting at P7,000 per night for a minimum of two consecutive nights.

This includes overnight accommodation for two persons, buffet breakfast for two persons, complimentary WiFi, use of pool and gym, one complimentary parking slot, and free access for kids to the cartoon film showing on April 7 and cupcake making on April 8.

The package is good for stays until April 10. Club Room, Suite, and Serviced Residences rates are also available, with more details on the Seda BGC website.

For dining, Misto offers a Sizzling Lunch on weekdays with a grilled main dish of the guest's choice and a buffet of soup, appetizers, and desserts for P999 net per person. On Black Saturday, it will have a lunch buffet at P1,800 net per person inclusive of soft beverages and coffee or tea.

On April 9, there will be an Easter photo station and an international buffet at P2,199 net per person with soft beverages and coffee or tea.

SHANGRI-LA THE FORT

Handout

Shangri-La The Fort has prepared seasonal menus to celebrate Easter.

Among these is High Street Lounge's Tea o' Clock, an afternoon high tea set that includes savory and sweets good for two and an Alexander Easter special cocktail.

Guests can enjoy an international buffet at High Street Café from April 7 to 9, while Samba is serving a Semana Santa Easter ala carte menu.

Raging Bull Chophouse and Bar has special ala carte options until April 9, while Canton Road has a set menu for five persons for P16,888. For Easter sweet treats, customers can head to the Bake House booth at the hotel lobby.

SSI

SSI Group Inc. is giving exclusive discounts to help customers level up their outfits for Easter and beyond.

Featured brands include Clarks, Payless, Nine West, Armani Exchange, Kurt Geiger, Steve Madden, Dune, and Superga.

The offers are available via SSI's Customer Service team The Specialist, brand stores, Trunc.ph, and Rustans.com.

THE PENINSULA MANILA

Handout

The Peninsula Manila has lined up a variety of activities and experiences for the whole family this Holy Week.

The Lobby is offering a Filipino merienda buffet from April 6 to 8, 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., with rates starting at P2,800 per adult. It also has a Catch of the Day seafood platter from April 6 to 10 at P4,500 for two persons, and ice cream treats at P590 each.

Escolta, on the other hand, has a seafood dinner buffet from April 6 to 9 at P3,800 per adult, and an Easter Sunday brunch buffet with rates starting at P4,500 per adult.

Old Manila will serve a five-course Easter dinner menu featuring seafood flown in from Europe and South America on April 8 at P6,000 per person, while Spices has an eat-all-you-can feast of crab dishes until April 10 at P2,000 per person.

For Easter treats, The Peninsula Boutique has a selection of cakes, hot cross buns, cakes, and pastries.

The hotel will hold an Easter event at the Rigodon Ballroom on April 9, 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will feature activities such as egg hunt, face painting, Easter toy making, egg coloring, and magic shows, as well as a merienda buffet.

Rates for the Easter activity are at P4,000 for one child 12 years old and below and one adult, and P2,800 for every additional child or adult.

TIVOLI ROYALE COUNTRY CLUB

Handout

Tivoli Royale Country Club in Quezon City is holding an Easter activity for kids and adults this April 9.

Among the activities are an egg hunt, face painting, games, a meet and greet with Disney characters such as Frozen's Elsa and Anna and Encanto's Mirabel, and a hotel-style lunch buffet.

Rates are at P1,200 per adult and kid, and P1,000 per toddler. More details are available at Tivoli Royale Country Club's website and social media pages.