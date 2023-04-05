Donny Pangilinan to lead bike camp in BGC

Photo from Donny Pangilinan's Instagram account

MANILA – Kapamilya actor Donny Pangilinan is bannering a kids' bike camp of Sun Life Financial Philippines on April 16 in Bonifacio Global City.

Pangilinan has been tapped by the insurance company, which is actively campaigning for kids to be busy this summer, to grace the camp at the Track 30th Park.

Set from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., the camp will feature age categories from 2-4, 5-7, 8-10, 11-15, and includes basic skills training, road safety and etiquette, skills development and advanced skills training.

Also on tap is a short distance ride of 500m for children ages 2 to 7 years old, and 1.5km ride for 8 to 15 years old.

The bike camp will serve as a lead-in event to the Sun Life Cycle PH on April 23 at the Vermosa Sports Hub in Cavite, marking its return after a three-year hiatus.

The event, which focuses on cycling as a sport and recreation, is also held to provide not only additional family bonding time but also an active and healthy lifestyle as it will disconnect kids from technology.

“Our purpose as a company is really to help Filipinos achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives,” said Sun Life Philippines' chief client experience and marketing officer Carla Gonzalez-Chong.

“We know that it’s now safer and cycling is a sport that has gotten more Filipinos interested. So this is the perfect time to again come as one (cycling) community.”

Meanwhile, the Sun Life Cycle PH Vermosa will also feature the kids (2-3 years old) 100m ride, criterium (30 mins solo ride) and criterium with parents, and the individual 30K and 45K and the 60K corporate/team ride.

The event also encourages group rides with the 3+1 promo for the individual 30K and 45K.



