Marian Rivera, daughter Zia bond over pottery class

MANILA – Despite her busy showbiz schedule, Marian Rivera makes sure she still gets to spend time with her children.

One such instance was when Rivera took her daughter Zia to a pottery class recently, where they bonded over making pots and mugs.

Rivera took to Instagram to share photos of their quality time together.

“Trying out something new and learning together. Happy to experience this with you my Ate Z,” Rivera wrote in the caption.

“E 'yung mas magaling pa s'ya sa akin!? Sana all,” she added.

Several showbiz personalities like Angel Locsin, Mariel Rodriguez, Bianca Gonzalez also commented in Rivera’s post saying they love their mother-and-daughter moment.

Zia is Rivera’s daughter with actor Dingdong Dantes. They have another child, Sixto.

Their parents have been sharing their photos and videos on social media, and they also have a handful of endorsement deals.