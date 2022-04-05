Watch more on iWantTFC

Fresh from Arab Fashion Week, Michael Cinco took his show on the road to Los Angeles.

From futuristic to glow-in-the-dark creations, Cinco dazzled the Hollywood crowd with a variety of designs for women and men during the LA Fashion Week. "I'm very proud and it's one of my greatest fulfillments to be Filipino, [to] showcase to the world what you got and to show to the world we have a lot of talent," Cinco said.

Michael Cinco wasn't the only source of Pinoy pride on the runway. Cinco brought in fellow Filipino Chona Bacaoco, who goes by MM Milano. The Iloilo-born designer showcased colorful creations, which included a children's line, to a packed audience. Among those in the crowd was rap star EZ Mil.

"I'm proud [of] all the Filipinos all over the world. We’re just so talented and creative and when people see the schedule, like MM Milano, they thought it's Italian brand. Yes I’m representing [an] Italian brand and behind that Italian brand is this very proud Filipino, chasing her dreams and then making the world a better place to live," Bacaoco shared.

Cinco described Bacaoco as a good friend of his. "We need to support each other and love each other," Cinco said.



Meanwhile, Los Angeles-based Puey Quiñones came in with a 30-piece collection, showcasing Philippine-inspired designs.

"Of course I wanted to showcase the Filipiniana because I wanted to bring my roots right. If you notice some of my materials are piña and abaca woven and I also used our south sea pearls as embellishments for some of the dresses," Quiñones explained.

While this was the first time the three Filipinos hit the runways at LA Fashion Week, they hope to leave a lasting impression. Cinco himself will be launching an online store soon so fans can have the chance to rock his designs without having to crowd the catwalks.