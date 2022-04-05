Daniel Padilla opens KFC branch in Tacloban

Actor Daniel Padilla and his mother, actress-host Karla Estrada, have opened a branch of the fast-food chain KFC in Tacloban.

Estrada shared photos and clips from the restaurant's grand opening on Tuesday.

"Here we go! Thank you Lord! KFC Metro Tacloban," Estrada wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

It was last month when Estrada announced that she and her eldest son will open a KFC store in her home province.

This is not the first business venture of Estrada, who also opened Queen Mother Salon in Quezon City in 2017.

Padilla, meanwhile, opened a barber shop with his girlfriend and onscreen partner Kathryn Bernardo in 2019.

Currently, Padilla and Bernardo are gearing up for their comeback television series "2 Good 2 Be True."