Through video greetings, Pia Wurtzbach was able to raise P200K for WWF-Philippines

MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach continues to use her wide social media reach for a good cause.

The former Miss Universe has raised P200,000 from giving video greetings to fans on Ace Video, with all proceeds to be given to World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Philippines.

Wurtzbach has been helping the non-governmental organization as a celebrity ambassador.

"As some of you might know, I've actually been doing video greetings with Ace Video. And with the video greeting requests you've been sending, I was able to collect P200,000," she said in an Instagram post.

"And as promised, that's going towards WWF-Philippines."

Wurtzbach added that Ace Video is also giving P50,000 to WWF-Philippines for a total of P250,000.

"So if you have a video greeting request, send them over. We'll make somebody very happy plus you'll also be helping towards WWF-Philippines," she said.

A quick look at the Ace Video website shows that Wurtzbach charges P4,853 for a video greeting.

Her profile page says proceeds from her shoutouts will go to WWF-Philippines for the protection of whale sharks in Donsol, Sorsogon.

Aside from WWF-Philippines, Wurtzbach is also an ambassador for Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS, or UNAIDS.

