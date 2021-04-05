Sharon Cuneta shares update on the health condition of Fanny Serrano

A photo of celebrity makeup artist Fanny Serrano taken in January 2016. Photo taken by Edwin Samot and posted on Serrano's Facebook page. FILE PHOTO

MANILA -- Actress Sharon Cuneta on Sunday gave an update on the health condition of stylist and makeup artist Fanny Serrano, who suffered a stroke last month.



According to Cuneta, Serrano is now able to move his stroke-affected hand.

"Maraming-maraming salamat po sa lahat ng nagdadasal para kay TF. You know miracles still do happen because TF ngayon po ay nakaka-grip na raw siya nang lightly ng kamay ng doktor," Cuneta told her followers.

Cuneta said they are still praying for Serrano's full recovery.

"We are praying na matuloy na ang physical therapy niya. So that's all I'm saying. I had permission to post what I did before but now I just want us to pray for his full recovery. But God really still makes miracles happen. So praise God talaga," Cuneta added.

Watch Cuneta's update on Serrano's health condition below beginning the 22-minute mark.

It was just last month when Cuneta revealed that Serrano, whom she considers as family for three decades, is on life support after suffering a "massive" stroke.

This was not the first time Serrano had a stroke. In September 2016, he was also rushed to the hospital after suffering a stroke. Serrano considered his recovery then a "miracle."

Related video: