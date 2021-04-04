PH’s Kelley Day lands in top 10 of Miss Eco International

(UPDATE) The Philippines’ Kelley Day made it in the top 10 of the 2020 Miss Eco International held in South Sinai, Egypt on Sunday (early Monday in Manila).

The other finalists were the contestants from Thailand, South Africa, USA, Venezuela, Panama, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Belgium and Indonesia.

Earlier in the pageant, Day won Best National Costume at the preliminaries of the pageant held at Baron Resort Sharm El Sheikh on Friday.

The 24-year old Tarlac native had looked stunning in her red, Maria Clara-inspired Filipiniana dress created by Louis Pangilinan.

Day had trained to prepare herself with different looks for the competition, while laboriously prepping for the contest’s highly anticipated Q&A portion.



Day, who already had a career in showbiz prior to her title, revealed in an interview last month that her mind was clearer after much reflection during the peak of the pandemic lockdown.

“I have a renewed appreciation for life. I meditated on my career path, and I think I’m headed towards the right direction,” she said.