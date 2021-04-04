PH’s Kelley Day is Miss Eco International 1st runner-up; South Africa wins crown

MANILA—The Philippines’ Kelley Day was named first runner-up of the Miss Eco International pageant held in South Sinai, Egypt on Sunday (early Monday in Manila).

The Filipina beauty queen was named first runner-up, with South Africa's Gizzelle Uys winning the title.

The rest of the runners-up came from Venezuela, United States and Costa Rica.

Earlier in the pageant, Day won Best National Costume at the preliminaries of the pageant held at Baron Resort Sharm El Sheikh on Friday.

The 24-year old Tarlac native had looked stunning in her red, Maria Clara-inspired Filipiniana dress created by Louis Pangilinan.

A former member of the “It’s Showtime” all-girl dance group GirlTrends, Day now joins the likes of Maureen Montagne who also finished first runner- up in Miss Eco International 2019.

Cynthia Thomalla, on the other hand, was named Miss Eco International in 2018.

The Philippines' representatives to the competition have all reached the finals since Miss Eco International title was first introduced in the Miss World Philippines pageant in 2017.