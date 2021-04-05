Kelley Day happy with first runner-up finish in Miss Eco International

Kelley Day is grateful for the opportunity to represent the Philippines in the Miss Eco International pageant, where she finished first runner-up.

The beauty queen and former GirlTrends member said she is happy with the results of the competition, which crowned South Africa's Gizzelle Uys as the winner.

"I am really happy and I just hope the Philippines is proud," she said in an interview with the pageant website Missosology. "I had such a wonderful time and an amazing experience with all of these girls."

"Thank you to the Philippines for putting me in this place right now. I couldn’t have done it without all of you. Maraming salamat po," she added.

According to Day, she is honored to place second to Uys, saying the South African beauty queen "has really been extremely hardworking throughout the entire competition."

"I am really happy that siya ang nanalo. Honestly, so many girls here really deserved it so I am really just blessed to be in the second position," said the beauty queen, who also won Best in National Costume.

Day now joins the likes of Maureen Montagne, who also finished first runner-up in Miss Eco International 2019.

Cynthia Thomalla, on the other hand, was named Miss Eco International in 2018.

